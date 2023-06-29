Actor John Boyega is headed to the Netflix screen alongside Jamie Foxx for the new film They Cloned Tyrone. Speaking with PEOPLE, Boyega revealed that he spoke with Foxx lately, and “He’s doing well.”

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro,” Boyega said to PEOPLE. “He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.

“I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Boyega and Foxx’s co-star Teyonah Parris wished the Academy Award winner “all the recovery and healing.”

“He’s so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun,” said Parris.

You can see the trailer for They Cloned Tyrone below.