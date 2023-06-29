We all need a break. That includes Beyoncé, who enjoyed a day off from her Renaissance World Tour to enjoy a two-day trip to Lake Como, Italy, with JAY-Z. The two were spotted at the Italian vacation spot, enjoying time with friends over dinner and admiring the lake.

According to PEOPLE, HOV got some jump shots and enjoyed a boat with his friend Jack Dorsey.

Beyoncé’s next tour stop is in Poland on Tuesday, and then her American run will start on July 8.

You can see images from the getaway below.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Enjoy Some Fun in the Sun at Lake Como — See the Pictures! pic.twitter.com/3epHLd9njL — People (@people) June 28, 2023