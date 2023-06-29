The Hollywood Walk of Fame is about to get even more Hip-Hop. On Monday, the Walk of Fame selection committee announced Angie Martinez and Dr. Dre as two of 31 stars that will be immortalized on the storied sidewalk.

Additional stars joining are Chadwick Boseman, Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mario Lopez, Toni Braxton, Brandy Norwoord, Otis Redding, Billie Jean King, and more.

“The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K, “The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

The new selections were revealed to the world via the Walk of Fame website at www.walkoffame.com. You can learn more here.