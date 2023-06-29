In October, Jada Pinkett Smith announced she was writing a memoir about life and her ‘complicated’ marriage to her husband Will Smith. Now Jada has revealed the title of her anticipated book. The forthcoming book is billed as a “no holds barred” retelling of the influential actor and TV host’s “difficult but riveting journey … from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power.”

On her Instagram page, Jada wrote:

On October 17th, I invite you into a journey that, understandably, many think they already know. The fact that I have, in the last four years contributed to the creation and perpetuation of falsehoods about myself, in which other untrue narratives were birthed, has surely aided in the misunderstandings that surround me. This fall, with deep humility and respect, I will take back my narrative. My memoir starts at the beginning, offering an unvarnished and revealing account from my challenging upbringing in Baltimore into a controversial life in Hollywood. It’s a harrowing ride of reclaiming my self-worth while unraveling unspoken truths.

My adventures of my youth, meaningful friendships, marriage, motherhood, self-betrayal and self reclamation are mere reflections of the adventures so many of us have taken in search of happiness. My hope is that through the exploration of my own tumultuous situations to the rediscovery of deep love, that we are all reminded that no matter where we may be on our journey, we are all…Worthy. Reserve your copy now, link in bio. #ourworthyjourney