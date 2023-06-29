JAY-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” is one the biggest records of Hov’s career. Stamping its success, Hov’s Alicia Keys-featured single from The Blueprint III is now certified 9x platinum.

The single was certified on June 28 and originally went Gold in December of 2019. The next step for “Empire State of Mind” would be Diamond certification.

Earlier this month, Hov's collaboration with Kanye West, "N***as in Paris."

JAY-Z and Kanye West, once known as The Throne, have a new diamond record to their name. Their Watch The Throne classic banger, “Niggas in Paris,” has reached 10x platinum certification.

The single’s producer, Hit-Boy, celebrated the achievement, who wrote on Instagram: “Luv to Ye and Hov for the opportunity, Im forever grateful.”