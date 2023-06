John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Welcome Baby No. 4: ‘Our Hearts Are Officially Full’

Baby No. 4 has arrived for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Taking to Instagram, the two revealed their new child, via surrogate, was born on Monday. The son’s name is Wren Alexander Stephens.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full,” Chrissy wrote on Instagram. “And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

You can see Tiegen’s full message below.

