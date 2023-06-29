BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) has announced that Lil Wayne, the 5-time GRAMMY® award-winning rapper, executive, and philanthropist, will receive the BMI Icon Award at the 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on September 6. This prestigious honor recognizes Lil Wayne’s remarkable career spanning over two decades and his unmatched influence on the genre and beyond. The event will also commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, paying tribute to its legacy and ongoing impact on music creators and fans across generations. The exclusive ceremony will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton, at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach.

“As a legend and superstar of Hip-Hop, Lil Wayne is synonymous with the genre. He’s been part of the BMI family since 2002, and we’re proud to name him a BMI Icon in keeping with his reputation as one of the most influential artists of all time,” said Brewton. “We’re also excited to pay tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop with a celebration that reflects the genre’s legacy, which has infiltrated entertainment, fashion, sports and much more.” Brewton continued, “We’re thrilled to be back in Miami for this history-making milestone and to recognize BMI’s songwriters and producers who will usher R&B/Hip-Hop into the next 50 years. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

During the evening, BMI will also acknowledge the songwriters, producers, and music publishers behind the 35 most-performed R&B/Hip-Hop songs in the United States from BMI’s vast repertoire of over 20.6 million musical works. The ceremony will unveil the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter, Producer, and Publisher of the Year. To mark this momentous occasion of 50 years of Hip-Hop, there will be a special tribute performance featuring renowned hip-hop superstars whose contributions have significantly impacted the genre over the past half-century.

Lil Wayne, an iconic rapper, acclaimed author, professional skater, philanthropist, and record-breaking superstar, has become one of the best-selling artists ever. Lil Wayne’s legacy is undeniable, with over 100 million records sold worldwide, including 25 million albums and 90 million digital tracks in the United States alone. His discography boasts five #1 debuts, including the 8x platinum, 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning album Tha Carter III in 2008, its 6x platinum successor Tha Carter IV in 2011, and the highly successful Tha Carter V in 2018. Lil Wayne’s impact extends further, as he achieved his first Diamond certification from the RIAA in 2022 for the generational hit “Lollipop” featuring Static Major.