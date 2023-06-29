Following his Lifetime Achievement honor at the 2023 BET Awards, Missy Elliott delivers a message to Busta Rhymes, who she calls her “twin.”

“To my Twin @bustarhymes, we have been glued at the hip for 26 years & my LOVE & ADMIRATION for you still grows. I am still in aww over your ART & your MUSIC, but most of all, your HEART is at the TOP of any chart! Love you, bro, and CONGRATULATIONS on your Lifetime Achievement award & many more to come thank you for the TIMELESS MUSIC & CLASSIC VISUALS you’ve shared with the WORLD.”

During the 2023 BET Awards, Busta Rhymes was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. His friends Swizz Beatz and Marlon Wayans presented the award to the Hip-Hop legend.

During his acceptance speech, Busta fought back tears and spoke about the road he traveled to become the legend we know after being ousted from Leaders of The New School. Speaking about the journey, Busta revealed the work was done to feed his eldest son, now 30, and joined him for the ceremony.

Advertisement

Also, during his acceptance speech, Busta Rhymes celebrated and thanked his longtime collaborator Spliff Star and petitioned for the end of beef and “petty feuds” across rap, opting to “love each other.

“They scared for us to get together,” Rhymes said. “We might give y’all too much information.”

The full speech from Busta Rhymes and his performance, including appearances from Coi Leray, Bia, M.O.P., Swizz Beatz, Rah Digga, and more below.