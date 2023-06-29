2K has announced the arrival of NBA 2K23 Season 8, bringing new content and rewards to MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W* on June 30. This season introduces exciting collaborations with renowned brands like OVO, Crocs, Gallery Department, Marathon, Eastside Golf, Daily Paper x Dreamville, Palm Angels, NASA, and more, offering players fresh apparel drops and exclusive partnerships.

In Season 8 of NBA 2K23, gamers can unleash their skills alongside one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, Kevin Durant. Durant’s presence on the Phoenix Suns, alongside cover athlete Devin Booker, suggests a potential golden age for the Suns’ basketball team. Get ready to dominate the courts and experience the thrill of this new season packed with exciting features and opportunities. Additional updates include:

MyCAREER additions include exciting new rewards for players to unlock, including a pair of Overalls at Level 20, New Era Hat at Level 25, an NBA Mascot at Level 30, an animating Helmet at Level 37 and a pet tiger at Level 40 (Xbox One & PS4). Players can also earn an Extra Badge Point at Level 39 and the final Core Badge Pattern as a Level 40 reward (Xbox Series X|S & PS5) in Season 8.

additions include exciting new rewards for players to unlock, including a pair of Overalls at Level 20, New Era Hat at Level 25, an NBA Mascot at Level 30, an animating Helmet at Level 37 and a pet tiger at Level 40 (Xbox One & PS4). Players can also earn an Extra Badge Point at Level 39 and the final Core Badge Pattern as a Level 40 reward (Xbox Series X|S & PS5) in Season 8. MyTEAM will continue to feature more End Game cards and bring new Invincibles this Season. End Game cards are fully maxed out, 99 rated, with all their badges at the Hall of Fame level – the most powerful cards in MyTEAM. Players will start off the Season with Level 1 End Game Steph Curry and can progress through the rewards ladder to Level 40 to earn an End Game MVP Joel Embiid, while earning a bunch of reward cards along the way. Players who also complete the All-Time Spotlight Challenges will earn an End Game Bill Russell card.

will continue to feature more End Game cards and bring new Invincibles this Season. End Game cards are fully maxed out, 99 rated, with all their badges at the Hall of Fame level – the most powerful cards in MyTEAM. Players will start off the Season with Level 1 End Game Steph Curry and can progress through the rewards ladder to Level 40 to earn an End Game MVP Joel Embiid, while earning a bunch of reward cards along the way. Players who also complete the All-Time Spotlight Challenges will earn an End Game Bill Russell card. The W* features some electrifying rewards, including a Stewie 1 Shoe Card and awesome weekly and seasonal rewards like Jonquel Jones Heroine Edition Jersey, Team Resilience Boosts, Skylar Diggins-Smith Jersey, new Clothing Bundles and more.

For all the details for Season 8 of NBA 2K23, check out the latest Courtside Report.

Advertisement