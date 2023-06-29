When the 2023-24 NBA season kicks off, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors will have a new teammate in former foe Chris Paul. The Dubs’s longtime superstar duo will face off in The Match against the NFL superstar tandem of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes and spoke to The Athletic about it, but started with some CP3 talk.

In case you missed it, less than a week after being traded to the Washington Wizards, Chris Paul is now a member of the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have landed Paul in a deal that sends Jordan Poole, a 2030 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to DC.

ESPN Sources: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets. pic.twitter.com/kpNkhqFicp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Reflecting on the new deal, both Curry and Thompson state the transition will be easy.

“Any time you get to play with a player who is one of the best of your generation it’s an honor,” Thompson said. “It’s a little weird because we’ve had so many battles in the past with Chris, and he’s led so many teams that nearly knocked us off or did knock us off all the way back in 2014.

“I think he’s just going to add such a calming presence and leadership component that we need.”

Curry added, “The business is crazy. We all know that. If you asked us six months ago if this was something that could happen, the answer probably would’ve been no just based on where we were. Then you get to the summer and are trying to find ways to get better and put yourself in a position to chase another championship. Every team that CP has been on gets better. That’s the most consistent thing about him, and who he is and what he brings to the team. Everybody’s going to talk about the age.”

Chris Paul, recently traded from the Phoenix Suns, said the deal surprised him. In addition, he is placing blame on both new Suns owner Mat Ishbia and Detroit Pistons legend and Ishbia’s advisor, Isiah Thomas. Paul, Landry Shamet, and picks were sent to the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal.

Paul is currently on a book tour and spoke with The New York Times about the trade.

“It’s just — it’s tough,” Paul said. “Seriously, it is part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything. No matter how you are with them or what you do, you realize that in this business, nobody owes you anything, as it should be.

“But when it comes through and my son texts me, I realize that, you know, Mat and Isiah, I guess, just wanted to go in a different direction.”

Well, now CP3 is headed in a new direction.