The newly released album “Money Machines” features the likes of DJ legends DJ Holiday and Trap-A-Holics hosting Steve Glo and Sex Money Mitch’s first collab project. “Money Machines” is executively produced by Polo Boy Shawty, who is also featured rapping on a majority of the tracklist. Flex God Mafia’s SeanOnDaTrack and MexikoDro also had some influence on production and features within the album as well. Expect a classic mixtape-era feel with a twist on modern-day music when you listen to “Money Machines.”

From the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia, Steve Glo, aka Glo, has been a well-known name in the music and entertainment scene for years, organizing events. Already being acclimated to the culture, he has begun to make the transition to putting lyrics onto beats alongside his longtime friend and fellow Philly native, Sex Money Mitch. Sex Money Mitch also was an established club promoter and event space host for almost a decade. Now the duo is aiming to generate some buzz in a whole new lane with “Money Machines.”

“Money Machines” features 13 unique tracks, showing off a combination of dope beats and bars from Steve Glo and Sex Money Mitch. The single “We Wit It” is the project’s lead single and will be accompanied by a promoting music video.

As two different worlds collide, there isn’t an album quite like this one. “Money Machines” is just the surface of what’s to come from Steve Glo and Sex Money Mitch. Be sure to check out their new album below.