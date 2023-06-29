Grammy-nominated artist Trippie Redd has announced his highly anticipated Take Me Away Tour, set to take place across North America this fall. The 24-date tour will kick off on August 31 at the Somerset Amphitheater near Minneapolis, MN, and will make stops in cities like Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and more before concluding on October 9 in Seattle, WA. Joining Trippie Redd as special guests on the tour will be LUCKI, D.Savage, Ekkstacy, K Sauve, and Jean Dawson on select dates.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale with an Artist presale on June 29, followed by additional presales throughout the week. General ticket sales will begin on June 30 via Ticketmaster.com.

The Take Me Away Tour announcement follows Trippie Redd’s recent release of the single “Took My Breath Away” featuring Skye Morales. The song comes after the success of his Mansion Musik mixtape, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Rap Albums Chart and #2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. Trippie Redd has consistently achieved Top 5 debuts on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, with the mixtape marking his seventh consecutive entry in the Top 5.

LUCKI, who will join Trippie Redd on the tour, continues to enjoy the success of his album FLAWLESS LIKE ME, featuring collaborations with Future and Babyface Ray. The album’s release was accompanied by a sold-out 25-date tour in early 2023, which included shows in London and Canada.