Last night marked the sensational kickoff of Alicia Keys’ highly anticipated KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In a groundbreaking move, the 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist performed in a unique 360-degree “in the round” production setup, providing fans with an unprecedented and immersive concert experience. Working closely with Creative Director Diane Martel and production designer Chiara Stephenson, known for their work with renowned artists, Keys crafted a visually stunning concept and stage design for the tour.

In a show of technological innovation, Keys has partnered with Shazam to offer her devoted “AK Fam” exclusive content throughout her global tour. By scanning a QR code, fans attending her concerts worldwide can access curated exclusives, including backstage videos, set lists, tour photos, watch faces, wallpapers, and more. This collaboration marks the first time an artist has joined forces with Shazam to deliver content across an entire worldwide tour.

Following her spectacular opener, Alicia Keys will continue to captivate audiences on the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR, with upcoming stops in Tampa, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, and more, culminating in a grand finale at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 2nd.

KEYS TO THE SUMMER 2023 TOUR DATES:

June 28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

June 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

July 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

July 7 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

July 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

July 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

July 21 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

July 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

August 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The KIA Forum