Amazon Music has exciting news for music and basketball fans as they announced their participation in the inaugural NBA Con event, which takes place from July 7-9 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The three-day celebration of hoops culture will feature live performances from renowned artists such as 2 Chainz, BLXST, AJR, Eslabon Armado, Armani White, and DJ E Rock.

Amazon Music will also power the NBA Con Store, offering exclusive merchandise representing all 30 NBA teams and official NBA Con gear. NBA Con aims to unite fashion, music, food, art, and technology in a grand showcase featuring legendary and current NBA stars.

“More than any other sport, basketball has always gone hand-in-hand with music. From hyping up players before the game to soundtracking highlight reels, music has always been the fuel for athletes’ ambitions,” said Sean McMullan, director of artist product and services for Amazon Music. “The inaugural NBA Con will bring fans, artists, and athletes together under one roof to celebrate all facets of hoops culture, and Amazon Music has worked hard with the NBA to curate showstopping performances and exclusive merchandise for attendees.”

“The first-ever NBA Con is all about bringing the league, its players and fans together through shared interests,” said Joey Graziano, Senior Vice President of Global Event Strategy and Development, NBA. “Fashion and music are essential to the culture of the league, and we are thrilled to work with Amazon Music to help us bring the best of both to NBA Con.”

Guests can anticipate appearances from basketball luminaries like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Mike Conley, Tyrese Haliburton, CJ McCollum, Trae Young, Victor Wembanyama, and Scoot Henderson. The event will coincide with the NBA 2K24 Summer League, where young talents will take the floor in NBA uniforms for the first time.

With a footprint, twice the size of the NBA All-Star Weekend event, NBA Con promises an unforgettable experience for fans, thanks to a partnership between the NBA and Emerald, a leading producer of trade shows and conferences. Tickets are available at NBACon.com.