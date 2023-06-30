In case you don’t know, Houston natives Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland have been vigilant philanthropists since their early days of Destiny’s Child. Now the two icons are joining forces to build homes for low income Housing residents.

Click 2 Houston reports:

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announces the county’s collaboration with Houston legends Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland in efforts to mitigate homelessness in the Bayou City.

Advertisement

The $7.2 million initiative, provided through the American Rescue Plan funding, will create 31 new permanent supported housing units for people experiencing homelessness, the judge said.

Hidalgo said a bigger initiative will be announced in September, which is around the time Beyonce will be in Houston for shows on the “Renaissance” world tour, happening on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24 at the NRG Stadium.

Salute to this black girl magic!