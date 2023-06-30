Conway the Machine Delivers New Single “Lalo” Feat. Benny the Butcher and 38 Spesh

Conway The Machine, following the successful release of his single “Elephant Man” and the announcement of the Drumwork Records Compilation album, is now dropping another track. Titled “Lalo,” the single features Benny The Butcher and 38 Spesh. Fans can now enjoy the new release, and Conway has also revealed the official release date for the highly anticipated album, Drumwork The Album.

“With ‘Lalo,’ I wanted to drop something crazy that would fuck the streets up all summer,” said Conway.

Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork The Album features appearances from Conway The Machine, and Drumwork’s young shooters Jae Skeese, 7xvethegenius, Goosebytheway, SK Da ing and Shots Almigh, with additional contributions from Benny The Butcher, Rome Streetz, 38 Spesh, Heem, Elcamino, D.Smoke, & Bangladesh.

You can hear “Lalo” below.