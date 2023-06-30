Erica Banks Shades 1501 Ent Label: ‘They Owe Me Some Money, They Greedy’

History repeats itself? Erica Banks calls out her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, for skimming her on cash she believes she earned.

In a new single, Erica Banks blasts the label, rapping:

“Hoe, I’m busy, I’m drownin’ in VVs

Hook me up with a show up in 3D

I give a fuck about that life, when they see me

And they owe me some money, man, they greedy.”

If we need further confirmation, Erica Banks wrote “I’m not with them [1501 Certified] anymore.”

