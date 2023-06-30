Bringing bedroom bangers to the already sizzling Summer is none other than Brooklyn-bred booming artist, John Alex Gatsby! The trailblazing talent just took his music to new sonic heights with his hot new hit “Bedroom“. Serenading the ladies with the new trendy track, his hypnotic sound may favor the females, but it also gives the fellas something to listen to on their playlist when vibing with their bae.

Not only setting the tone for his newfound sound and artistic ability, “Bedroom” brings that nostalgic 90’s R&B reminiscent feel while molding modern day production. His new refined sound and artistic approach reveals the versatility within John Alex Gatsby’s creativity. Encouraging his musical explorations, John Alex Gatsby joins forces with certified Diamond songwriter D. Cope for his most recent release. Creating a collaborative classic, the musical dynamic duo delivered a masterpiece to the masses. The Butta and BizKit-produced record provides pulsating production with subtle synths as John Alex rides the R&B beat. As a result, the trendy talent takes the ladies on a luscious ride to the land of romance!

In addition to the music, Gatsby acquired his multi-engine pilot’s certificate at the age of 20. As a result, the successful businessman bet on himself and developed a prosperous private aircraft company. Soon after, he was rubbing shoulders with the world’s most elite and powerful powerhouses in a variety of industries. Now, John Alex Gatsby must return to his first love, music, with the same zeal that he had before.

Advertisement

Gatsby utilized his trendy talents as a storytelling star to tell his story to listeners in a bold, fresh rhythmic style. With that being said, his new trendy track serves as a prime and proven example. Nonetheless, his advanced artistry arrives as he currently works on an undisclosed project that he’s ecstatic to provide to the public sooner than later. Overall, press play here at The Source on the premiere release of his sizzling single “Bedroom”. Lastly, let us know what you think!