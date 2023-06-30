Nike has announced the Kobe Bryant brand of products will soon relaunch. According to Complex, Nike CEO John Donahoe detailed the return of the Kobe line for this Kobe Day, August 24.

“It’s going to be an exciting summer as we set the stage to relaunch the Kobe brand in advance of Kobe Day on 8.24,” said Donahoe.

Currently, there are no details of what would release.

Earlier this week, Vanessa Bryant won a lawsuit against BodyArmor, one of Kobe Bryant’s largest investments. According to TMZ, Kobe dropped $6 million for an investment in 2013, receiving 10% interest back. The company sold for $5.6 billion to Coca-Cola, making that investment $400 million.

President of Kobe Inc., Molly Carter, states the late basketball legend promised her 2% of his deal, which Vanessa says is false and is combatting her suit with a countersuit, stating Molly violated the non0disparagement clause in her contract. Molly is accused of calling Kobe names like “asshole” and “douche nugget.” She also added insults like “f***ing devil” and “bitch” in reference to Vanessa. Molly allegedly also attacked Vanessa’s newborn.

Molly also used racially charged language like “a lot of fancy-ass Black people” when speaking of a private jet she rode on to the NBA All-Star game.

Vanessa and her team were awarded over $1.5 million in attorney fees as the case went into arbitration, prevailing in the lawsuit and countersuit.