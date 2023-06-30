Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby Boy at Age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’

Naomi Campbell is a mom again. The iconic model has revealed she has welcomed a new baby boy at the age of 53. Hitting Instagram, Campbell shared an announcement about her new baby boy.

My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙

It’s never too late to become a mother 🙏🏾 📸 @candytman stylist @rodneyburns

In May 2021, Campbell announced her new first-child, a daughter, arriving when Campbell was 50.