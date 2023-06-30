Just last week, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice shook the internet by unveiling their highly-anticipated collaboration on “Barbie World” with Aqua. The song can be found on the soundtrack for the new Barbie The Movie, with the official music already hailing over 14 million views and counting.

But while Nicki has been consistently dropping new music for her fans, it looks like they’ll have to remain patient for her forthcoming album. Taking to her 222 million followers on Instagram, Nicki shared a photo of herself with the lengthy caption: “Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out 🙁 so…here it goes: 🎀

MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23.”

Advertisement

Nicki went on to reveal the title of the project: Pink Friday 2. This serves as the sequel to her debut album, Pink Friday, which was released back in 2010.

As always, she keeps her Barbz in mind. She continues in the caption, “🥹 I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date. 💖🦄🙏🏽”

On a positive note, fans can look forward to the Queen going on tour at the top of next year.

Back in March, Nicki revealed that her latest single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” will not be the lead single from her new project. While premiering the song on the Stationhead app, she states, “

“I dropped it as a itty-bitty just something, ‘cause I know it’s gon’ go off on tour. It’s gon’ go off on y’all. It’s just rapping. But the album, obviously I have to drop my official single for the album. ‘Red Ruby’ is not the official single for the album.”