Nicki Minaj has announced her new album will be a sequel to Pink Friday and has a new release date. Hitting Instagram, Minaj moved the project from the October release date to Nov. 17.

“Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days,” Minaj wrote on Instagram. “Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out 🙁 so…here it goes: 🎀 MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23.”

She added, “and she shall be called: Pink Friday 2”

