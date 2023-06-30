SZA just delivered a new show in London, but she revealed the city is a soft spot for her spirit. On stage, SZA revealed London is where her ex-boyfriend cheated on her.

I never told anybody, but like, my boyfriend cheated on me in this city before,” SZA revealed to the sold out crowd of the 02 arena. “It was terrible. That’s why I was really sad to come here, but you guys made it so much better. Thank you!

“This song is about my other trash ex-boyfriend,” SZA said before performing “Nobody Gets Me.”

