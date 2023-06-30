Terrace Martin, the Grammy®-nominated artist and producer, has unveiled his latest project, Fine Tune.

This release marks the beginning of a collaboration between Sounds of Crenshaw and BMG, resulting in a series of six jazz albums to be launched throughout 2023. Martin serves as the curator and executive producer for all the albums.

The opening track, “Degnan Dreams,” captures the essence of the project, paying homage to Martin’s Crenshaw roots. The song blends tempered jazz orchestration with lively rhythms, featuring the exceptional talents of Keyon Harrold, Justin Tyson, and Dominique Sanders. With a smooth blend of horns and drums, Martin effortlessly leads the ensemble with his musical instincts and undeniable charisma.

The record showcases an impressive lineup of musicians and collaborators, including Cory Henry, James Fauntleroy, Robert Glasper, and Kamasi Washington from Dinner Party. Fine Tune stands as a testament to Martin’s extraordinary curation skills, delivering pure bliss to jazz enthusiasts.