‘Bad Gal Bili’ Rihanna Celebrates A Billion Streams Despite No New Album

35-year-old mogul Rihanna is the first female artist to have ten songs hit one billion streams on Spotify.

The ‘Halo’ singer celebrated on her Instagram page, writing ‘Bad gal bili.’

‘Wit no new album…lemme talk my sh*t,’ the Barbardian-born beauty joked, adding a winking emoji with its tongue out next to an emoji of the flag of her home country.

Her last album, Anti, dropped in 2016.

The monumental achievement follows Rihanna’s viral SuperBowl LVII halftime performance, where the former Fenty CEO showed off her baby belly, revealing she was pregnant with her second child.

Arguably one of the most influential singers of the 21st century, Rihanna would go on to release several follow-up, record-breaking albums.

Her 2012 album, Unapologetic, was Rihanna’s first studio record to hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

The dedicated philanthropist also ventured out into multiple business ventures in the wake of her musical success.

Following the release of her sixth album in 2016, Rihanna founded Fenty Beauty in 2017.

Now regarded as one of the best makeup and skincare lines on the market, Fenty Beauty is used by 13% of cosmetics and makeup-users in the United States, according to Statista.

One year later, the Diamonds In The Sky singer founded her second successful business, a lingerie line she called Savage X Fenty.

Drops mic. Salute to ‘Bad Gal Bili’!