Anthony Mackie, the new Captain America, supports his future Marvel co-star Jonathan Majors. In conversation with Inverse, Mackie revealed he will hold any critical decision on the actor until the court is done, “Everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

“We’re a country built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty,’” Mackie said. “That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Jonathan Majors appeared in court on Tuesday (June 20), and he was supported by his new girlfriend, Meagan Good. The two strolled into the Manhattan Criminal Court holding hands and flanked by Majors’ attorneys.

According to PEOPLE, the defense withdrew a motion filed during last month’s hearing, setting the trial for Majors’ case to occur on August 3.

During his appearance on Tuesday, Majors only spoke to say good morning and confirm understanding of the instructions laid before him. He is to continue to live by the order of protection placed against him by the alleged victim.

“Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors’ innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney,” Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement Tuesday. “Following this, we strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately… While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”