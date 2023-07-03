Fred VanVleet’s time is done with the Toronto Raptors. The point guard signed a whopping three-year, $130 million deal with the Houston Rockets. Toronto’s biggest fan, Drake, penned a message to VanVleet, which would surely bring in some laughs.

“My look alike…the love is forever thank you for your character and your contributions over the years the city will never forget!!!” Drake wrote on Instagram. “Good luck with everything on the Guangdong Dragons……..I mean the Rockets.”

VanVleet’s response: “Relax.”

VanVleet’s original message reads: “Words can’t do justice to how thankful I am to the city that watched me grow from a young kid praying for a chance to a NBA CHAMPION, all-star, and a father of 3! I am forever indebted to the franchise that gave me a shot when no one else would. We built things together that can never be broken, and accomplished things that will stand forever. I went from the fans not knowing who I was, to fan favorite, to most hated 🤣 and I’m thankful for every second of it. To the city, franchise, and country that watched me grow every step of the way – THANK YOU🙏🏽❤️”