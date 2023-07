Janelle Monáe took the stage at the 2023 Essence Festival and flashed a breast to the attending crowd. Hitting the stage, Monáe took a break to showcase her right boob, which had a pink flower sticker covering her nipple.

While performing “Yoga,” her hit with Jidennna, Janelle Monáe freed her right boob after singing: “You cannot police me, get off my aerola.”