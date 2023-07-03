Jordan Brand has announced the Air Jordan XXXVIII, the latest addition to the iconic Air Jordan signature series. It continues the legacy of the most celebrated basketball footwear line and represents the forefront of innovation for the next generation of players. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s exceptional footwork, the Air Jordan XXXVIII incorporates new plate technology to enhance court mobility and create separation, reminiscent of Jordan’s legendary fadeaway jumper.

Designed to cater to intricate footwork, the shoe features a low-to-the-ground design, allowing players to experience an enhanced court feel during pivotal moments. The X-Plate, inspired by the Air Jordan VIII straps, keeps the foot secure and aligned during sharp movements, while the radial herringbone traction pattern, full-length Zoom Strobel unit, and Cushlon 3.0 foam provide responsive cushioning. The shoe’s upper showcases backless embroidery and highlights Jordan’s remarkable performance in the 1993 championship series through specific stats and symbols.

In addition to its performance features, the Air Jordan XXXVIII sets a new standard for sustainability in the Jordan Brand. Made with at least 20 percent recycled material by weight, it is the most sustainably made Air Jordan signature shoe.

Fans can access the Air Jordan XXXVIII in the Fundamental colorway starting August 18 through jordan.com and select global retailers.