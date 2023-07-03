Jordan Brand has announced the Air Jordan XXXVIII, the latest addition to the iconic Air Jordan signature series. It continues the legacy of the most celebrated basketball footwear line and represents the forefront of innovation for the next generation of players. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s exceptional footwork, the Air Jordan XXXVIII incorporates new plate technology to enhance court mobility and create separation, reminiscent of Jordan’s legendary fadeaway jumper.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Designed to cater to intricate footwork, the shoe features a low-to-the-ground design, allowing players to experience an enhanced court feel during pivotal moments. The X-Plate, inspired by the Air Jordan VIII straps, keeps the foot secure and aligned during sharp movements, while the radial herringbone traction pattern, full-length Zoom Strobel unit, and Cushlon 3.0 foam provide responsive cushioning. The shoe’s upper showcases backless embroidery and highlights Jordan’s remarkable performance in the 1993 championship series through specific stats and symbols.

In addition to its performance features, the Air Jordan XXXVIII sets a new standard for sustainability in the Jordan Brand. Made with at least 20 percent recycled material by weight, it is the most sustainably made Air Jordan signature shoe.

Advertisement

Fans can access the Air Jordan XXXVIII in the Fundamental colorway starting August 18 through jordan.com and select global retailers.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
001 jordanbrand airjordan38 v2 fa23 jd bbrev aj38 fundamental product superiority hero sg dz3356 106 2688x1400
003 jordanbrand airjordan38 v2 fa23 jd bbrev aj38 fundamental product superiority detail 1 sg dz3356 106 2688x1400
004 jordanbrand airjordan38 v2 fa23 jd bbrev aj38 fundamental product superiority detail 3 sg dz3356 106 2688x1400
005 jordanbrand airjordan38 v2 fa23 jd bbrev aj38 fundamental product superiority gs adult sg dz3356 106 2688x1400
006 airjordan38 fa23 jd bbrev aj38 fiba product superiority hero sg fn7481 100 2688x1400
007 fa23 jd bbrev aj38 the center star product superiority hero sg fq9008 800 2688x1400
002 jordanbrand airjordan38 v2 fa23 jd bbrev aj38 fundamental product superiority detail 2 sg dz3356 106 2688x1400