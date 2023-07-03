Jordan Brand expands its signature lineup with the Zion 3. This shoe complements Zion Williamson’s explosive playing style, emphasizing containment, court feel, and impact protection.

The midsole of the Zion 3 incorporates Formula 23 foam and a forefoot Zoom Air unit, delivering responsive cushioning to absorb the forces of Zion’s game. With a drop-in midsole for stability and comfort, the stack height is the lowest yet in a Zion signature shoe, allowing players to maintain control and agility on the court.

The rubber herringbone traction pattern enhances quickness and control, while the distinctive “Z” icon is featured prominently on the shoe, providing lateral containment through a raised TPU material.

Advertisement

Inspired by Zion’s journey from Marion, South Carolina, to the NBA, the upper of the Zion 3 showcases a unique material and color splatter created using 3D imaging of Zion’s foot in motion through the mud. It tells Zion’s personal story and offers reinforced support for lateral movements.

The Zion 3 “Sanctuary” will be available exclusively in North America in September, followed by the global launch of the “Mud, Sweat and Tears” colorway in October on jordan.com and select retailers.