Lil Yachty made it to Poland and put “Poland” on repeat during his performance. During his appearance, Yachty performed the single six times in a row, and the crowd got more hype every time.

In celebration of his most recent and critically praised album, Let’s Start Here (Quality Control Music/Motown Records), which was released in January 2023 to tremendous acclaim, Lil Yachty has announced a 39-date global tour.

The Field Trip Tour, which Live Nation and Bose are organizing, will begin on Sept. 21 at Echostage in Washington, DC, and will make stops in many cities across North America and Europe, including New York, Toronto, Nashville, Oslo, Berlin, and London, before coming to an end on December 17 at the Gasometer in Vienna, Austria. Tickets will be available here.

You can see the full tour dates available below.