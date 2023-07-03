Mozzy Detained and Team Member Arrested After Shooting Erupts at Concert After Party

Mozzy was arrested in Wichita, Kansas, Saturday night after gunfire occurred at City Nightz, which hosted an after-party for a performance earlier in the night.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Mozzy being arrested and led away by police after a traffic stop. The stop was orchestrated as part of the shooting. Mozzy was stated only to be detained and is not facing charges.

A member of the rapper’s team, who was riding with Mozzy in the car, was taken to jail in connection with the shooting. He was the only person arrested.

Video from the shooting displays a chaotic scene that sparked from s scuffle. Video shows blood on the floor and more. Seven people were shot in the event.

Rapper Mozzy was reportedly arrested after a live show in Wichita, KS pic.twitter.com/wJNRnzsJr1 — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 2, 2023