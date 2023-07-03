Fresh off Big Daddy Kane’s performance at the Midnight at MuseZeuM concert series, legendary producer Salaam Remi brings MuseZeuM back to NYC for another pop up. The collection will be on display starting July 4th through Labor Day at Legacy NYC.

Attendees will experience digital and physical exhibits featuring a musical art collection curated by Remi himself. The collection includes several of his own pieces that are being shown for the first time. The collection includes Art That Has Creative Approval and Financial Participation by Bob Marley, Nas, Marvin Gaye, Slick Rick, Fab 5 Freddy, Amy Winehouse, Celia Cruz , Dennis Brown, Rakim, Betty Wright and more.

Guests of MuseZeuM(NYC) will be able to experience one of a kind art from some of the greatest and most influential artists of all time. They will be able to purchase unique authenticated merchandise.

Salaam Remi said, “My journey as a Creative From Music now expanding into Art is a Dream Coming True. To be able to partner the musicians I’ve been lifelong fan of and the artist and photographers who’ve captured their Essence is extending my purpose. MuSeZeuM will be the ongoing home for creatives to showcase their works. The MuseZeuM continues to set the pace for tangible Fine Art and Limited edition merch.”

Big Daddy Kane and Large Professor recently performed at Remi’s historic concert series Midnight at MuseZeuM

Be on the lookout for the upcoming release of MidNight at MuseZeUM Vol.1 Blendtape series Featuring Marvin Gaye and Keni Burke.

The MuseZeuM PopUP will be open to the public:

Dates: July 4th – September 4th

Address: Legacy NYC – 98 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002

Hours: 11am -10pm