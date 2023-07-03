Rolling Loud continues its reign as the world’s largest hip-hop festival, expanding its global presence and showcasing rap music internationally. This past weekend, Rolling Loud Rotterdam debuted, captivating audiences at the Rotterdam Ahoy in the heart of the Netherlands’ bustling city.

The festival kicked off on Friday with an electrifying performance by West Coast luminary Kendrick Lamar, treating fans to tracks from his critically acclaimed 2022 album, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.” Central Cee represented West London with energetic performances of buzzing hits like “Sprinter” featuring Dave and the viral sensation “Doja.” The day also featured standout sets from rising Nigerian star Rema, super-producer Metro Boomin, and Dreamville lyricist JID. Leading ladies, including Latto, TiaCorine, and Ayra Starr, showcased their talent on stage, alongside Dutch artists like SBF, S10, JIR11, and more.

Saturday heated up with Travis Scott gracing the main stage and delivering a nostalgic set featuring his classic hits. One lucky fan even received a gift of Travis’ new Cactus Jack x Air Jordan 1s after flawlessly reciting an unreleased track from his highly anticipated album, “UTOPIA.” Lil Uzi Vert wowed the crowd with songs from his newly released “Pink Tape,” while Denzel Curry, Ski Mask the Slump God, and GloRilla also delivered captivating performances. European artists like Yung Lean, D-Block Europe, Lijpe, Kevin & Friends, and AFB Family represented their countries with stellar performances.

Advertisement

Rolling Loud Rotterdam marked the first of three European editions, setting the stage for the festival’s upcoming events in Germany and Portugal. The climax of the global journey will be the highly anticipated eighth annual Rolling Loud Miami, taking place from July 21st to 23rd. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from Rolling Loud and its celebration of hip-hop culture.