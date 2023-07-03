The Chicago Bulls are looking to create some leverage in their Lonzo Ball injury situation. According to ESPN‘s Jamal Collier, the Bulls have filed for the disabled player exception after noting Ball would miss the entire 2023-24 season.

If the NBA approves the exception, it would be worth half of Ball’s salary, impacting the team’s payroll by $10.2 million. The Bulls could trade or claim a player in the final year of the contract or sign a free agent to a one-year deal.

Ball has not played since Jan. 2022, and he recently had cartilage transplant surgery in March.

So far in free agency, the Bulls have brought back guard Coby White on a 3-year, $40 million deal, added Jevon Carter at three years and $20 million and eyeing Ayo Dosunmu to return. Center Andre Drummond exercised his $3.5 million player option to remain with the team.