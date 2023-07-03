The Boy is ready for his tour. This week, the It’s All a Blur tour will launch in Chicago, and ahead of the run, Drizzy hit Instagram to share a video listening to Kanye West’s “Through the Wire.” Some will also note the FOR ALL THE DOGS crew neck he has on.

Drake’s new book is part of a rollout for a new album. Taking over The New York Times, NY Post, Toronto Star, Los Angeles Times, and more, The Boy promoted the book but delivered a QR Code. Complex notes the addition, which leads to the announcement of a new album, For All The Dogs.

“I made an album to go with the book… They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me,”Drake wrote. “For all the dogs.”

Advertisement

👤 DRAKE

📀 FOR ALL DOGS pic.twitter.com/jPqA8LIz8t — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 24, 2023

Drake hit Instagram to announce his first book is on the way. Ironically titled Titles Ruin Everything, the book is dubbed “a stream of consciousness” by Drake, introduced as Aubrey Graham, and Kenza Samir.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers,” Drake captioned his post.