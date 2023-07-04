Miss old HBO shows like Insecure? Don’t trip. You can now watch it on Netflix. The classic Issa Rae-led series is the first series to launch on Netflix as part of a new partnership between the streaming giant and Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to Variety, additional shows will go to the streaming services, including Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under, Ballers, and True Blood.

The latest development in Warner Bros. Discovery’s content strategy, under the leadership of David Zaslav, is the recent deal. In January, they adopted a new approach by partnering with Roku and Tubi to introduce free, ad-supported channels featuring HBO shows. These FAST channels offer all seasons of popular series such as “Westworld,” “Raised by Wolves,” “Legendary,” “FBoy Island,” “The Nevers,” “Finding Magic Mike,” “Head of the Class,” “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” and others. Notably, back in 2014, HBO had an exclusive licensing agreement with Amazon, allowing shows like “The Sopranos,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “True Blood,” and more to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

