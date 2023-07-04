Grammy-winning artist Cardi B turned heads at the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Show held at Palais Garnier.

Stealing the spotlight, Cardi flaunted a show-stopping ensemble created exclusively for her by Thom Browne himself. Clad in a striking deconstructed suiting tweed dress, meticulously embroidered with gold bullion star appliques, she accessorized with a hand-knitted gold wire headpiece and a Hector icon gold chain belt. Completing the look was a luxurious pebble leather clock bag. Cardi’s avant-garde fashion statement left the audience in awe, solidifying her status as a style icon in the industry.