Rick Ross did not have the support of his knees when attempting to jump off a diving board at his pool party. After bouncing one time on the board at his Georgia home, Rozay’s legs said “nah” and he took a tumble into the pool. Following the event, Ross hit Instagram with a public statement.

“I’m getting all the DMs this morning, ‘Rozay I saw you do the dive, are you okay?'” Rozay said. “Well, I’ma be honest, am I okay? Of course not, I blew my tire. I blew my tire. I got on the stage, I was feeling the energy, all the support from all the baddies. The biggest pool in the country. I gave everybody my word I would do the double-decker slapper.”

You can hear it from Ross and see the embarrassing moment below.

