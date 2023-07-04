Anthony Edwards has the full belief of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has signed a five-year rookie designated maximum contract extension at a total of $260 million. Edwards’ agents Bill Duffy and Joe Branch of WME Sports confirmed the deal.

Last season, Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in his third NBA season. Team president of basketball operations Tim Connelly plans to build the franchise around Edwards.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Edwards is the only player with 1,5000 points and 100 steals in each of the past two seasons.

Edwards joins Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, and Desmond Bane as draft class members to get the max contract.