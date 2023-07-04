Tasha K is talking slick about Blue Ivy Carter. Hitting her Unwine with Tasha K show, the blogger spoke critically of Blue Ivy’s dancing during the Renaissance World Tour shows.

“She went on to tell the publication that she’s ‘super proud’ seeing Blue Ivy perform with her mom,” Tasha K said. “I can’t help, that’s a little bit of shade, okay? ‘Cause everybody knows that Blue Ivy was very stiff up there. Beyonce just gon’ tell this girl that she got it. We’ve seen 13-year-old girls from the hood outdance and hula-hoop her.

“I like Blue Ivy, I think she’s beautiful, I think she’s going to be a model. Her momma already has her life being set up. But her momma has to be honest with her and tell her the truth.”

Advertisement

From there, the Internet let her have it:

Now Tasha K thought Cardi took her ass through there, she’s playing a dangerous game speaking on Blue Ivy Carter. Things don’t end well for tongues that rise up against that child.. 👀. She better watch it. — Claÿ Garçon (@djordxc) July 4, 2023

Beyoncé – there goes Tasha K



Solange – say less pic.twitter.com/W80HGzeBjo — Black Outside ✭ (@All_Cake88) July 4, 2023

so Tasha k did all that picking with cardi last week just to go to court this week for the irs to accuse you of perjury in the court of law? The jokes write themselves 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zArlBbcllb — tayvii cz (@tayviicz) June 28, 2023

There’s a bit more Tasha K news here. And also here.