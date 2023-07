Gloria Carter, the mother of JAY-Z, married her partner Roxanne Wilshire in a ceremony in New York City on Sunday night. On hand to celebrate the new union was The Carters, but also an elite list of guests, including Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry, Robin Roberts, Corey Gamble, and Kelly Rowland.

The wedding occurred in Tribeca and had a reception that lasted to 1 a.m.