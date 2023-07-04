The inaugural Rolling Loud Rotterdam witnessed an extraordinary gathering of rap stars this weekend, captivating the city’s heart at Rotterdam Ahoy.

The festival’s headliner, Travis Scott, delivered an electrifying performance on Saturday night. In addition to performing his chart-topping hits, he treated the audience to a sneak peek of his highly anticipated album, Utopia. As Travis engaged with his fans in the photo pit, he couldn’t help but notice an enthusiastic individual matching his every move. Impressed by the young man’s energy, Travis presented him with an unforgettable gift – his own shirt and shoes, particularly showcasing his gratitude.