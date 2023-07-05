Daniel Kaluuya is set to star in a new film derived from the storied series Barney & Friends. The live-action movie will arrive via Valparaiso.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

In an interview with the New Yorker, Mattel executive Kevin McKeon revealed the film would be more for adults than a new generation of kids.

“We’re leaning into the Millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids,” McKeon said. “It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being 30-something, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

Advertisement

You can read more here.