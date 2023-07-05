Daniel Kaluuya is set to star in a new film derived from the storied series Barney & Friends. The live-action movie will arrive via Valparaiso.

In an interview with the New Yorker, Mattel executive Kevin McKeon revealed the film would be more for adults than a new generation of kids.

“We’re leaning into the Millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids,” McKeon said. “It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being 30-something, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

