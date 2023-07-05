Beyoncé has joined forces with Canadian retailer Holt Renfrew to introduce a line of merchandise inspired by her latest album and tour.

The Renaissance Flagship, a captivating installation showcasing the singer’s Renaissance-era fashion, will grace the third floor of Holt Renfrew’s 50 Bloor Street West store in Toronto from July 5-11.

Coinciding with Beyoncé’s highly anticipated performances at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on July 8-9, this marks the first time the 21-piece collection, ranging from $20 to $250, will be available in North America.

The Renaissance Flagship debuted in London during the European leg of Beyoncé’s world tour in May, captivating fans with its unique aesthetic.

“We, at Holt Renfrew are thrilled and honoured to be the home to the RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP in Toronto. At Holts, we stand behind empowering self-expression and igniting positive change and we truly believe that the RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP is an incomparable Illustration of this spirit,” Sebastian Picardo, president and CEO of Holt Renfrew, said in a statement to Billboard. “We can’t wait to welcome all to this unforgettable experience in partnership with one of the greatest icons in entertainment.”

