DJ Akademiks Says He is Still ‘A Little Doubtful’ That Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Akademiks still isn’t convinced that Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion. Sitting with Vlad TV, Ak revealed that he understands the verdict but still has questions.

“I thought he didn’t do it,” Akademiks said. “I’m a little doubtful, but the verdict is the verdict. I think the people who were reporting at court at that time were biased based on what they already though.”

Tory Lanez’s sentencing has been pushed to early August. The adjustment comes as Lanez’s team requested a continuance. LA County court journalist Meghann Cuniff revealed the new sentencing date would be Aug. 7.

About Tory Lanez's sentencing tomorrow for shooting Megan Thee Stallion: It's going to be delayed. It's not official yet, but as this explains, the judge last week tentatively granted Lanez's lawyers' request for a continuance. He'll make his formal ruling tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jJKuXbJFVH — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) June 12, 2023

As pieces of Tory Lanez’s court documents continue to emerge, a new memorandum notes Lanez and DaBaby attempted to “rush the stage” during Megan Thee Stallion’s Rolling Loud performance in 2021.

That was the same year, DaBaby revealed Tory Lanez was inside a costume on stage with DaBaby. Megan performed before DaBaby, and once the “Suge” rapper hit the stage, he brought out Tory Lanez. Following that moment, he would go on to perform one of his biggest hits with Thee Stallion, “Cash Shit.”

DaBaby just brought out Tory Lanez during his Rolling Loud set. Megan Thee Stallion performed before him



pic.twitter.com/MFx2MNeisR — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 26, 2021

The legal docs state, “It was also brought to the victim’s attention that the defendant and [DaBaby] attempted to rush the stage during her performance.” Thee Stallion didn’t consent to Lanez being present.

