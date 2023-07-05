Kanye West has found a new CEO for his Yeezy brand, Dov Charney, the founder of American Apparel.

According to The U.S. Sun, Charney is considered to be a “disgraced Jewish” businessman identified as the next step in the recovery of YE’s career.

Ye is expecting Charney to be a full-time staff member. Charney has his own controversies, most notably being fired by the American Apparel board in 2014 for misusing the company money, violating the sexual harassment policy, and more.

At the time of his split with American Apparel, Charney stated he is not “The Sleaze King.”

“All those accusations against me are crap. There’s allegations… we’ve resolved them. None of it — none of these allegations – were ever proven,” Charney said to ABC at the time.