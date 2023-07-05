Lil Uzi Vert’s The Pink Tape is currently on top of the world, but Uzi is teasing more music. Hitting his Instagram stories, Lil Uzi Vert teases for forthcoming music.

“Get this 2 number one 🥇 And I will drop the album The album yall really looking for 🤫🤫,” Uzi wrote on Instagram. Found in his bio is “Luv is Rage 3.”

Lil Uzi Vert’s The Pink Tape is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, ending a drought for rap albums on top of the charts. The first-week figure is projected for over 200K units.

The new release is a massive 26 tracks deep and brings in Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Bring Me The Horizon, and BABYMETAL. The new album features the uber-popular single “Just Wanna Rock”

According to Billboard, before the launch of the album Lil Uzi Vert hosted a prom-themed album listening party at Irving Plaza in New York City, with Lil Baby and City Girls’ JT on hand.

Gibson Hazard directs the animated trailer and shows the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper preparing for a final battle after ousting all his other animated opps after his pink diamond is removed from his forehead.

You can hear the new album below.