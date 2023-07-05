The Weeknd Speaks on End of ‘The Idol’ Season 1: ‘Grateful to Share This Moment’

The Weeknd Speaks on End of ‘The Idol’ Season 1: ‘Grateful to Share This Moment’

Don’t count The Idol out just yet. The Weeknd penned a message, inspiring some hope for the future.

“the finale,” The Weeknd wrote. “grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end. continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey.”

the finale. grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end. continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey. Jocelyn Forever 🎭 @HBO @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/atQLrba4YO — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) July 3, 2023

HBO ended The Idol one episode quicker than anticipated. According to TV Line, episode five of the series will be the “season finale.” The show had an original order for six.

Advertisement

A source revealed the takeover of the show by Sam Levinson resulted in significant changes. “The story only ended up requiring 5,” the source said.

The Idol stars Lily-Rose Depp as a pop star who is influenced by a club promoter, portrayed by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

Rumors have discussed the show’s fate, with many believing the series is canceled. HBO combatted the belief by stating a second season has yet to be determined.