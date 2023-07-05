Tony Yayo’s podcast tour is continuing. In an upcoming episode of Drink Champs, the G-Unit soldier revealed 50 Cent was not a fan of the song “Many Men” at first. Additional topics in the episode include the downfall of G-Unit, working alongside rappers, being wrapped up in 50 Cent’s many beefs, and more.

Previously, PistolPete linked up with G-Unit lieutenant Tony Yayo in the streets of NYC, giving props to each other— gangster to gangster.

With the rest of the G-Unit soldiers sporting TS baseball caps, Yayo recounts the 2006 beef with the BX-based crew headed by Fat Joe.

“Yo, the realest beef was with Terror Squad,” Tony Yayo said. “He was a real n-gga, I gotta give it up. The realest beef was with Fat Joe and them. We outside.” Pistol Pete resplied, “Tony Yayo, we fuck with you, though. We out here in the trenches, n-gga. We out here, fuck all that. We out here together, n-gga, a bunch of real n-ggas.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bfYfRJx-J4